Bruno Fernandes scored a second-half brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in a Group H match to qualify for the Round of 16. The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Fernandes’ cross was missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and flew straight into the net. The Manchester United midfielder added a second in injury time from the penalty spot as Portugal moved to the top of Group H with six points.

Fernandes could’ve scored a poker but was denied twice, once by Sergio Rochet and then by the woodwork. Rodrigo Bentancur was close to open the scoring in the first-half for Uruguay, while second-half substitute Maxi Gomez rattled the post, minutes after replacing Darwin Nunez.