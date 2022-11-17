The brother of high school student who stabbed a teacher in the Al-Ahmadi educational district has been arrested and sent to the Central Prison.

A local Arabic daily said, the head of the Kuwaiti Teachers Association, Hamad Al-Houli, expressed his deep regret and condemnation of the incident and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to arrest the suspect.

The association said in a statement, “This attack reflects, in general, the painful reality experienced by teachers and school administrations in the absence of a law that protects them from the extraneous practices of some students and parents.”

The association affirmed in the statement that the schools administrations has called and are still calling for the need to create an appropriate and safe educational environment for the people in the field, and to put an end to such attacks by approving the Teacher Protection Law, and by securing the means to protect the teacher and creating the appropriate atmosphere.

The association noted the importance and necessity of intensifying awareness campaigns for students and their parents and emphasizing the position of the teacher and his mission in the upbringing of generations and the importance of respecting regulations and systems in a manner that reinforces in themselves a culture of proper behavioral discipline, and shouldering moral responsibilities.

For its part, the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated “a misdemeanor case has been filed against the suspect.