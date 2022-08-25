Mac Rutherford, 17, landed in Sofia yesterday, breaking the current world record for the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

His achievement was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records, which handed him two certificates upon landing, becoming the youngest person (male) to circumnavigate the world by plane alone, and the youngest person (male) to circumnavigate the world in a light plane alone.

Rutherford took off from Sofia on March 23 this year and landed again, having traveled across 52 countries and clocked nearly 250 flying hours.

Bulgaria was the starting and ending point of his journey due to the sponsorship of the Bulgarian company ICDSoft.

After landing, Rutherford told reporters that his five-month trip and the fact that he left and arrived in Bulgaria was “absolutely wonderful. I am really happy. It was a very exciting and very enjoyable journey.”

Rutherford, a Belgian-British pilot, was born on June 21, 2005 and was 17 years old during the flight. He lived all his life in Belgium.