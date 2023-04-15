Britain’s King Charles III honored the Kuwaiti officer, Sheikh Jaber Saad Al-Sabah, during the graduation ceremony of a group of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst students.

Sheikh Jaber Saad Al-Sabah received the International Sword Shield from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst which is presented in the name of the State of Kuwait, to the best international student in military studies at the Academy

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mishaal said, in a statement to Kuwait TV and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that today’s celebration is of a special nature, as it coincides with the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the academy and the first attendance of King Charles III at a graduation ceremony for students.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah expressed his pride on this occasion, as the student Abdullah Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah is the first Kuwaiti to receive the College Commander’s Medal as the best student in terms of performance.

For his part, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United Kingdom, Bader Al-Awadi, expressed in a similar statement his happiness for attending the graduation ceremony, and for the two students receiving the “shield” and “medal,” adding that this is an achievement that we are proud of.

For his part, student Abdullah Al-Sabah presented the honor he received to the political and military leaderships in the country, thanking all the employees of the Kuwaiti Military Attaché in the capital, London, for their advice and constant communication with the military students, stressing his keenness to raise the name of the State of Kuwait in international forums.

Student Jaber Saad Al-Athbi Al-Sabah expressed, in a similar statement, his great happiness at receiving the International Sword Shield, dedicating the honor to the country’s political and military leaderships.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense grants the International Sword Shield to the best graduate student in the field of military studies in each batch of international students, in memory of the late Sheikh Ali Sabah Al-Salem, the former Kuwaiti Minister of Interior.