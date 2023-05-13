As part of celebrations marking the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the British Embassy Kuwait was delighted to host over 300 guests for a fun-filled Street Party on the evening of Sunday 7 May. The Embassy’s Street Party was one of three events it organised to celebrate the Coronation, following a live screening of the Coronation and a VIP evening Reception on Saturday.

The Street Party is a British tradition that became popular in 1919 when the country celebrated the signing of the Treaty of Versailles after the end of World War I. Roads around cities, towns and villages were closed to allow communities, and especially children, to sit down at long tables in the streets to share food and celebrate Peace Day. Over time, it has become a staple of national festivities, including Royal occasions such as Jubilees and Coronations.

The British Embassy Kuwait’s Street Party ran in parallel with many thousands of similar celebrations in the UK across the Coronation weekend. Just like modern Britain, the Party was a diverse affair, attended by people from different nationalities and backgrounds who had won tickets in a competition on the Embassy’s social media sites.

Guests were treated to famously British food, such as fish and chips, scones and the ‘Coronation Quiche’, approved by His Majesty The King himself. They also enjoyed activities and entertainment including face painting, a raffle and a live music courtesy of both a UK Royal Air Force band and local musicians, in an inclusive and family-friendly environment.

Commenting on the Party, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Her Excellency Belinda Lewis said: “My team and I were delighted to host our very own Street Party. This was a fitting close to a packed couple of days’ worth of events celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It was wonderful to bring this British tradition to Kuwait and to celebrate a new chapter in the UK’s history”.

British teacher Daniel Crampsie, attending as one of the lucky winners of the Embassy’s ticket ballot added: “It was amazing to have the opportunity to celebrate the historic occasion of His Majesty the King’s Coronation in what felt like home.”