‘’I received the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death with great sadness. Even before she became Queen, on Her 21st birthday, Elizabeth II promised to devote Her whole life to the service of the Commonwealth. She kept that promise over the following 75 years, acting with great dignity and wisdom.

Many of us enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, a unique achievement amongst British monarchs. The good wishes and kind words I received on behalf of Her Majesty were overwhelming and reflect the enormous fondness and respect felt towards to Her Majesty here in Kuwait. Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Kuwait in 1979 still provides many happy memories.

Her passing truly marks the end of an era. She will be remembered for Her loyal dedication to Her country, for Her constancy in a rapidly changing world and for being the best Ambassador the United Kingdom has ever had.”

H E Belinda Lewis,

British Ambassador to Kuwait.