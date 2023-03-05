The Met Office in Britain Saturday warned of the “coldest air” this year, announcing the expected time for its arrival. The British Meteorological Office published, on its Twitter page, a video illustrating the path of cold air, which will lead to lower temperatures.

The office commented on the video, saying: “The coldest air of the year is scheduled to arrive so far, early next week,” and added, “Also, the decline of the Arctic air will bring some snow and ice in some places,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting Sky News.