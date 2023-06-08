British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday, during a visit to Washington, that the United Kingdom will host this year the first-ever Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence, in an attempt to find a common approach for countries to reduce the risks related to modern technology.

“Throughout history, we have invented modern revolutionary technologies and harnessed them for the good of humanity,” Sunak said, prior to talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House. And this is what we have to do again,”