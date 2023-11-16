Britain announced, Wednesday, that the electronic travel authorization system has officially entered service to replace the previous visa system that was applied to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The British Home Office confirmed in a press statement that the new system entered service first for the citizens of the State of Qatar before including the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Kuwait, in addition to citizens of Jordan, starting next February 22.

The statement explained that those who wish to visit the United Kingdom starting next February 22 must register through the new system starting from the first of the same month.

The office added that obtaining the (electronic travel permit) will be faster and will only cost £10 ($12.5), and it is also multi-travel and valid for two years.