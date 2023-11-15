In an official announcement made today, the British Home Office revealed that the much-anticipated electronic travel authorization system has commenced operations. This new system replaces the previously employed visa system for citizens hailing from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Implemented first for citizens of Qatar, the new travel authorization system will gradually encompass all the remaining GCC nations, including Kuwait. Moreover, citizens of Jordan will also be included in this new scheme, with the system set to be extended to them starting from February 22.

According to the press statement issued by the British Home Office, individuals planning to visit the United Kingdom after February 22 must register through this newly introduced electronic system, with registration becoming available from the first day of the preceding month.

The statement further elucidated that securing the electronic travel permit will be a smoother process, requiring a mere cost of ten pounds ($12.5). Furthermore, this permit will have the added benefit of being multi-travel, meaning it can be utilized for multiple visits to the UK, and will remain valid for a duration of two years.