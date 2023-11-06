Diwali is just around the corner and the world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, is about to make it a Diwali to remember for all jewellery lovers. The festivities have begun in full swing with the ongoing Joyful Cashback Festival. Customers can also now avail of dazzling deals on their jewellery purchases; this offer will be valid till 12th November 2023 across all Joyalukkas showrooms.

Jewellery shoppers can enjoy many attractive offers with the Joyful Cashback Festival. The offers include KWD 5 gift voucher on gold jewellery purchases worth KWD 250. You can also get a KWD 20 gift voucher on purchase of Diamond, Polki and Pearl jewellery worth KWD 250.

Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Jewellery, announced this exciting promotion and said, “We are overjoyed to bring the Joyful Cashback Festival to our customers. It is an opportunity for them to make all their festive jewellery purchases for themselves and their loved ones and enjoy exciting cashback offers while they are at it. We wish all our customers and patrons a prosperous and happy festive season!”

During Dhanteras and Diwali, jewellery buying is considered auspicious, and the Joyful Cashback Festival is sure to make customers even happier, during this auspicious occasion. Since gold prices are now fluctuating, this is the best time for shoppers to take advantage of the pre-book offer and pick their jewellery on the auspicious day of Dhanteras and Diwali.

This Joyalukkas Festive offer will be valid across 10 countries including the GCC region, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, and UK.