The number of deaths from the “Corona” virus in Brazil exceeded 700,000, three years after recording the first infection with the virus, which makes this country located in Latin America the second in the number of victims of the “Covid-19” epidemic in the world, according to what the Brazilian Ministry of Health announced.

The first death was recorded in Brazil, of a fifty-year-old man from São Paulo (southeast), on March 12, 2020, at the beginning of a long health crisis that swept hospitals, morgues and cemeteries in the country, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

The United States is the only country that has recorded a greater number of deaths, reaching 1.1 million people, according to World Health Organization figures.

The epidemic has claimed the lives of at least 6.8 million people worldwide.

The management of the “Covid” crisis in Brazil witnessed major disagreements between the scientific community, especially the former far-right president, Jacir Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro considered the epidemic just a “flu”, called for ineffective treatments, opposed vaccination campaigns, refused to impose isolation measures on the population, citing the protection of the first economy in Latin America, and multiplied crowd meetings without wearing a mask, most of the time.

Current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Bolsonaro a “genocide” man and defended the use of the vaccine, of which he himself received a fifth dose, in front of cameras last February.

“The vaccine, available free of charge in all health units, could have changed the lives of families who lost loved ones during the epidemic,” the Brazilian Ministry of Health said in a statement.