When a person sees a shark in front of him, the automatic reaction is to flee until he escapes death, but a surfer in Australia rushed to the rescue of a shark when he saw it staggering on the waters of the beach without fear of being bitten by a marine predator.

A video clip showed the Australian surfer rushing to save a shark that seemed to stagger on Eastern View Beach, in the state of Victoria, South Australia, reports a local Arabic daily.

At first, Australian Paul Mills, who is over fifty years old, tried to push the shark towards the ocean waters by using a surfing platform to avoid direct contact with it. When he failed in the first plan, the Australian man carried the shark in his arms and moved it forward and threw it into the ocean waters, saving it from certain death.

The shark appeared to be swaying heavily when an Australian surfer carried it back to the ocean waters. Paul said that the shark weighed about twenty kilograms, and it had a long nose and blue color, adding that he has been practicing his sport on the beach for about forty years, and he has never seen sharks on land except in rare cases.

And he added that he did not know whether the shark had lost its way in the ocean waters or if it was sick, “All I was keen on was giving it a second chance to live.”

The Australian man’s behavior was widely praised on social platforms, as he endangered his safety in order to return a lost penny to where he could continue to live.