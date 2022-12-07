International Day, an event which arms the students with knowledge about the world heritage, civilizations, and diverse cultures.

Under the patronage of H.E. Melissa Kelly, the Australian ambassador to the State of Kuwait Box Hill College organized the International Day on Monday, December 5th, 2022. The purpose of the event was to shed light on culture, education, and promote cultural literacy and diversity. The event was inline with Box Hill’s plan to start the International Business degree program soon.

The event was attended by their excellencies the Australian, Turkish, Mexican, and Palestinian ambassadors, H.E. James Holtsinder the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy, and H.E. Tomás Berrocal the Acting Head of Mission at the Peruvian embassy. In addition, the event was attended by the chairmen of the American and Portuguese Business Councils in Kuwait, leaders from international organizations operating in Kuwait, and Box Hill students and alumni.

After opening the event, H.E. the Australian ambassador delivered a talk about Australian culture, diversity, and education in which she highlighted the significant role Box Hill and similar international Australian high quality education provider play worldwide in bridging the gap in the education market by offering hands on experience in various fields of studies. H.E. emphasized on the Australian embassy’s commitment to support all efforts made by the Australian academic institutions and businesses. She thanked Box Hill College for providing such opportunities for students to acquire knowledge necessary to navigate through the business world and international markets successfully.

Their excellencies the ambassadors, the guests, faculty members and the students visited the booths of the participating embassies in which they had tastes of different cuisines, beverages, exquisite arts and artifacts, traditional costumes and instruments, brochures and videos about education and tourism. Next, they visitor admired the art exhibition organized by Box Hill Interior and graphic design students and supervised by faculty members Abeer Al-Ajmi, Alaa Khalif, Laila Al-Ali, Hajar Ramadan, Jumana Alobaid and Maryam Al-Kandari.

Dr. Arezou Harraf, the Head of Business School thanked on behalf of Dr. Abdulrahman AlShaiji and Dr. Ali Arifa the patron of the event and their excellencies the ambassadors of the participating countries for all the rich contribution which offered a window of opportunity for the visitors of the event exhibition to learn more about the history, culture, and prominent educational institution in countries contributed to humanity and world heritage.

The lecturer of International Business in the School of Business Studies and the organizer of the event, Bassem Alkassem commented that such events are needed in today’s global village to equip the new generation with the necessary skills and knowledge required to work happily and successfully with the diverse workforce. He stressed that embarking on such abilities paves the way for more effective graduates who can fill the gap in the marketplace.