Russian astronomer Gennady Borisov stated that the asteroid “2023 BU”, which has a diameter of about 5-6 meters, will fly a few thousand kilometers from Earth, on Thursday, January 26.

Borisov said, “Two days ago, such an asteroid appeared, and the data was sent to the Minor Planet Center, and information about the discovery of an asteroid was published on the International Minor Planets page. The center of the asteroid was monitored by several observatories, and it received an initial designation “2023 BU”, reports Al-Rai daily.

He confirmed that the asteroid he discovered, with a diameter of about 5-6 meters, is moving towards Earth. However, the scientist stressed that the asteroid does not pose a danger, because it will pass at a distance of several thousand kilometers from the Earth’s surface. Even if its size is small, asteroids that are potentially dangerous to that Earth have a diameter of 150 meters or more.

According to the astronomer, the space object is bright enough that the inhabitants of the southern hemisphere can notice it even with amateur telescopes.