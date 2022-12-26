A statement issued by the Security Information Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that the criminal security sector, represented by the Investigation Department of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate was able to through the security deployment and continuous rounds, seize three people in possession of 830 bottles of locally made alcohol, and sums of money from the proceeds of sale, and they referred with the seized items to the competent authorities to take necessary measures against them.

Regarding the second seizure, the security media reported that the security follow-up of the criminal security sector, represented by the Investigation Department of Hawalli Governorate, resulted in the arrest of a person impersonating a security man and stealing people in the Salmiya area after receiving several complaints, and he was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures against him, reports a local Arabic daily.