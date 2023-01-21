An Indian civil aviation ministry official said on Saturday that a Russian Azure Air passenger plane, which was heading from Moscow to India, had been flown back to Uzbekistan due to a bomb threat.

“Flight AZV2463 was redirected to Uzbekistan after it was threatened with bombing,” the Indian official said according to Al-Rai daily.

The official indicated that there were about 240 passengers on board the Russian plane, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

On January 9, a Russian passenger plane belonging to the same Russian company, Azur Air, heading to Moscow with 244 passengers, including the crew, made an emergency landing in the Indian state of Gujarat because of a false report that there was a bomb on board.