The Bohra community in Kuwait received, Wednesday, the Sultan of the sect, Saif Al-Din Mufaddal, who is currently visiting the country, to revive the Forty Hadiths of Imam Al-Hussain, may God be pleased with him, at the Burhani Center in Al-Ardhiya Industrial Area.

Hundreds of members of the community had gathered since the morning, in front of the Burhani Center to receive Sultan Mufaddal. The organizers of the event set up a tent opposite the Burhani Center, with a capacity of more than three thousand people, to participate in the council scheduled to be held on Friday morning, reports a local Arabic daily.

The director of public relations for the Bohra community in Kuwait, Hudhayfa Yousef, said, “The members of the Bohra community residing in Kuwait extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, and to the honorable Kuwaiti people for the welcome and hospitality that the Sultan receives when he comes to the country.”

Youssef stated the stay of Sultan Saif al-Din Mufaddal in Kuwait is expected to last a week.