The Fire, Maritime Rescue and Coast Guard teamed up yesterday afternoon to search for the body of an unidentified young man who went missing after falling off a jet-ski opposite the Green Island, an Arab daily reported. Supported by the Coast Guard boats and helicopters of the Army and the Ministry of Interior, the area was scoured by the Salmiya and Shuwaikh Fire and Maritime Rescue Centers and the Divers Squad. The search operations resulted in the discovery of the body of the missing victim.

The victim’s body was transferred by a coast guard boat to the Salmiya Fire and Maritime Rescue Center to prepare to hand it over to the forensic evidence and confirm the victim’s identity.