Firefighters and marine rescue personnel have rescued three people after their capsized boat in mid-sea.

The Al-Rai daily said as soon as the Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) received a report help from the Salmiya Fire and Marine Rescue Center team was dispatched to the site and the men were rescued.

All three men were picked up safely and brought to the shore. No injuries have been reported.