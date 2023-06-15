The Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department, Dr. Reem Al-Radwan announced, Wednesday, the annual celebration of the World Blood Donor Day, under the auspices of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, in the presence of a representative of the World Health Organization.

Al-Radwan told KUNA that this celebration comes in honor of the distinguished donors, distinguished entities in organizing blood donation campaigns, and entities with social responsibility, reports Al-Anba daily.

She pointed out that the Blood Transfusion Services Department at the Ministry of Health collected last year more than 85,000 bags of blood and 7,500 bags of platelets through donations from citizens and residents of more than 75 nationalities, bringing the percentage of citizens’ donation to about 56% and residents 44%.

She explained that Kuwait participates on June 14 of each year in the World Health Organization’s celebrations of the World Blood Donor Day, which is held this year under the slogan “Donate blood and plasma and be generous in sharing life.”

She added that this year’s campaign focuses on patients in need of lifelong blood transfusion support, indicating the importance of the role that each individual can play by donating precious blood or plasma.

She noted that the campaign also highlights the importance of regular blood or plasma donation to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products around the world so that all patients in need can receive timely treatment.

Dr Al-Radwan indicated that the Central Blood Bank has received international recognition from the American Blood Banks Organization since 1989 due to its achievement of the highest quality standards in blood transfusion services.