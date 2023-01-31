The Ministry of Health announced the launch of the vaccination campaign, starting on Wednesday, through 17 primary health care centers, as well as organizing a training program on Tuesday for health workers that will administer the vaccine at the Public Health Theater. According to Al Rai newspaper, the Public Health Department addressed a letter to the director of the Primary Health Care Department under the title “Training on Giving the Moderna Bivalent Covid 19 Vaccine.”

It included the specific centers that will provide the service, namely Sheikha Fotouh Salman Al-Sabah Health Centers in Shamiya, Jassim Al-Wazzan Health Center in Mansouriyah, Jaber Al-Ahmad Health Center 1 in the Capital Health District, while in the Hawally Health District, it included Salwa Specialized Health Centers, Mahmoud Haji Haider Health Center, and Rumaithiya Specialist Center, as well as the allocation of Al-Omariya centers, Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Al-Andalus in the Farwaniya area, Fintas and Fahaheel Specialized Health Centers in the Ahmadi area, and Al-Adan Specialized Center in Mubarak Al-Kabeer area.

Meanwhile, the centers of Al Naeem, Al Oyoun and Saad Al Abdullah Health Center – Block 10 in Jahra Area Abdulrahman Al Zaid Health Center in West Mishref has been designated as the vaccination service for booster doses for ages 12 to under 18 years, as well as the first and second doses for ages 5 and above.