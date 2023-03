Bitcoin rose 9.2 percent to $27,359, up $2,309 from the previous close. The largest and most famous cryptocurrency in the world rose 65.9 percent from its lowest level in 2023 at $ 16,496, which it recorded on January 16,496.

Ether rose 5.5 percent to $1,768.5, up $91.6 from the previous close, reports Al-Rai daily.