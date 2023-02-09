Peru announced yesterday that 585 sea lions and 55,000 wild birds have died of the H5N1 bird flu virus in recent weeks, in the latest report on the effects of the disease.

The Natural Areas Protection Agency (Cernanab) said that after discovering 55,000 dead birds in eight protected coastal areas, rangers found that the bird flu that killed them also killed 585 sea lions in seven marine protected areas, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

The agency said in a statement that the dead birds include pelicans, various types of gulls and penguins.

Laboratory tests also confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus in dead sea lions, prompting the authorities to announce a “biological vigilance protocol”.

Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service urged residents and their pets to avoid contact with sea lions and seabirds on the beach.