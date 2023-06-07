– Profiles of the 10 winners from the 5th constituency:

1- Saud Abdulaziz Al-Asfour: Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from the United States. Worked in the field of media and journalism. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022)

2- Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi: Born in 1968. Master’s in Civil Law. Attorney and legal researcher at the Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2013 – 2016 – 2020 and annulled 2022).

3- Khaled Mohammad Al-Otaibi: Born in 1966. Bachelor’s degree in Police Sciences. Member of the National Assembly (2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

4- Hani Hussein Shams: Born in 1970. Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, majoring in accounting from Kuwait University. Member of Parliament (annulled 2022).

5- Marzouq Faleh Al-Habini: Born in 1952. Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Worked as Acting Director of Health Affairs in Kuwait Municipality. Member of the National Assembly (1996 – 1999 – 2003 – 2006 – 2008 – annulled 2022) and Member of the National Council of 1990.

6- Fahd Falah Al-Azmi: Ex-military.

7- Abdulhadi Nasser Al-Ajmi: Born in 1974. Holds a PhD in Islamic history. Professor of History and Civilization at the College of Arts at Kuwait University.

8- Mohammad Hussein Al-Mahan: Holds a Diploma in IT from Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Bachelor’s degree in Media from October 6 University, Egypt. Masters from Cairo University. Holds a PhD. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022).

9- Majed Musaed Al-Mutairi: Born in 1972. Bachelor’s of Business Administration. Worked for the Kuwait Oil Company. Member of the National Assembly (2016 and annulled 2022).

10- Mohammad Hadi Al-Huwaila: Born in 1971. PhD in administration and a master’s in political science. Member of the teaching staff at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences and the Arab Open University. Member of the National Assembly (2008 – 2009 – 2013 – 2016 – 2020 and annulled 2022).

Source-KUNA