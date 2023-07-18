The Ministry of Interior took the first step to install biometric fingerprint-taking devices in commercial malls. The Avenues Mall was the first of the five complexes to provide those wishing to take their fingerprints, and Alrai Media sources indicated that about 500 citizens had taken their fingerprints during the past two days.

The fingerprint-taking centers in the 360 and Al Kout malls started providing them beginning Monday. In addition, the complexes that have already been equipped with the system apart from the Avenues, 360 and Al Kout are the Capital Mall and the Ministries Complex. Those wishing to perform a fingerprint in these complexes do not need prior appointments, and can simply find the devices, take a waiting number, and perform the fingerprint. The waiting period does not exceed five minutes.

The number of people who will take their fingerprints is expected to increase in the coming days, as more complexes announce the start of the work of their fingerprinting centers. There are currently 10 fingerprinting devices in five major shopping malls, with two devices in each complex. The centers are also distributed to the governorates and the agencies at the land, air, and sea outlets.

The General Department of Criminal Evidence is moving forward with the completion of this project, according to the plan in force to fingerprint all citizens, residents, and visitors. Work is in full swing, according to the highest standards of quality control, to ensure the safety of a person’s fingerprint.