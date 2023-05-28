The Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, said the biometric fingerprint project was a dream of the Ministry of Interior, and it has been achieved on the ground, indicating that the project will contribute to setting up a database for everyone who lives in Kuwait and is 18 years old and above; whether for citizens or residents, where previously there was only the decimal fingerprint, while the biometric fingerprint will activate all information and help verify the identity of each individual.

It is noteworthy to mention during the first 10 days of the Ministry of Interior starting to take biometric fingerprints for citizens and residents, whether for those arriving at the border crossings or those visiting the centers designated for that, about 100,000 fingerprints were taken, with expectations of an increase in the frequency of fingerprinting, after increasing the number of centers, and moving to open other centers, so that the achieving the goal set by the Ministry to fingerprint all citizens and residents within a year.

Al-Owaihan said, in an interview with “Al-Rai”, that the Ministry of Interior has prepared an integrated plan that will contribute significantly to the success of this project, by opening 4 centers dedicated to taking fingerprints, and will work to increase them to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of auditors to take fingerprints, indicating that it is possible to make a prior appointment for fingerprinting through the “Meta” platform and the Ministry of Interior’s website, and that there are instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, to harness all capabilities and overcome all obstacles in this regard.

He confirmed that work on the old fingerprint is still underway to arrest the perpetrators, remove fingerprints from the crime scene, and arrest violators of the residence law, and explained that with the new fingerprint, the data of the perpetrators or wanted persons will be activated so that they are identified.