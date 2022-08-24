Al-Ahmadi Security Directorate busted a large factory of local liquor in a residential area in Fintas run by Asians — men and women.

The seizure came under the directives of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, and the Undersecretary of Public Security, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb.

Al-Ahmadi Security Director, Major General Walid Al-Shehab, was present during the raid until the suspects were arrested and taken to the area police station and put the apartment under police guard. Police have seized a big quantity of raw material.