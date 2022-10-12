The Kuwaiti acting minister of interior said on Tuesday that plots “to swamp” Kuwait with narcotics have become more “robust and professional.” Sheikh Talal

Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, said these efforts have been noticed with respect of promotion and trafficking, “thus we ought to exert more efforts and stand robustly to face this peril.

“We will not stop until we wipe out this scourge for sake of protecting the homeland youth.” Sheikh Talal Khaled, who was overseeing the unpacking of some 90 kilograms of “shabu” narcotics that had been smuggled into the country aboard a boat, lauded the security personnel for foiling bids to traffic drugs into the country.

There will be no complacency in protecting the Kuwaiti people against such annihilating scourges, he stressed.

The coast guards had detained two persons aboard the boat. The pair had tried to set it a fire but they were overcome by the personnel. In interrogation, they revealed that a third accomplice was also involved in the botched operation. He was later located and put behind bars.

-Source-KUNA