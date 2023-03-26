Today, the Ministry of the Interior has called for caution given the fluctuations in weather conditions in the country, and the expectation of rain in some areas.

In a statement, the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry appealed to everyone not to hesitate, when necessary, to call the emergency phone No. 112 for any humanitarian aid.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force has also called on citizens and residents to exercise caution due to the unstable weather conditions in the country.