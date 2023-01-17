The Kuwait Physiotherapy Association (KPA) has warned citizens and residents saying some health institutes that promote therapeutic methods imported from other countries that are mainly relaxation methods that are not medically and scientifically proven, and are not linked to the internationally approved therapeutic methods in the physiotherapy profession.

In a statement, the association stressed that allowing these centers to provide services similar to physiotherapy is an insult to the profession and its practitioners, and may negatively affect the profession’s status locally among members of society, reports Al-Rai daily.

The association urged officials in both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Commerce to emphasize on the need to monitor the therapeutic methods used by these institutions and the persons authorized to use them.