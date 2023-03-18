On 16 March, Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the ‘Best Workplaces’ in over 60 countries worldwide, revealed the ‘Best Workplaces in Kuwait List for the year 2023’. This list recognized 20 organizations in Kuwait for their efforts.

The list represented a diverse number of governmental entities and private industries including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

Commenting on this year’s Best Workplaces in Kuwait list, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, Ibrahim Mougharbel said: “We value organizations that put in the hard work to create amazing places of work for their employees. Such organizations understand that the success of their business is closely linked to the happiness and satisfaction of the people who work for them.

A great workplace encourages motivation and passion in employees, leading to better output and productivity, and ultimately higher standards of service for customers. We are thrilled to congratulate those who have made it to the winners list. It is true evidence that they worked hard to reach this point!”



Top 20 Best Workplaces in Kuwait for the year 2023 are as below:

1. The One 2. Chalhoub Group 3. DHL Express 4. Hilton 5. Servier 6. AstraZeneca 7. Mohebi Martin Brower 8. Ajmal Perfumes Group 9. Al Maousherji Catering Company – McDonald’s Kuwait 10. AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals 11. Talabat 12. Schneider Electric 13. Bayan International School 14. Burgan Bank 15. Apparel Group 16. Eyewa 17. Baker Tilly 18. UPayments 19. Bayan Medical 20. Jazeera Airways.