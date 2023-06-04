Real Madrid bids farewell to legendary French striker Karim Benzema, marking the end of an extraordinary 14-season journey. Benzema’s unwavering dedication and immense contributions have seen him secure an impressive tally of 25 titles during his tenure, including 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 League Championships, 3 Copa del Rey titles, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

In an official statement released on the club’s website, Real Madrid expressed its gratitude and deep affection for Benzema, acknowledging his status as one of the club’s greatest legends. The announcement marks the conclusion of a remarkable and unforgettable era shared between the esteemed player and the prestigious Spanish club.