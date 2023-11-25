THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

Belgian Ambassador H.E. Christian Domes held a reception at his residence on 20 November to mark his country’s King’s Birthday celebrations. The chief guest on the occasion was the Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, who cut the celebratory cake along with Ambassador Domes to mark the occasion.

In his address to the gathering Ambassador Domes remarked that since 1866 King’s Day in Belgium has been celebrated annually on 15 November.. Initially, it was the celebration of the then king’s birthday and later the day of Saint Leopold.

He pointed out that Belgium and Kuwait had nourished excellent relations since the independence of Kuwait, so much so that Belgium took part in the international coalition to liberate Kuwait from its invaders. He added the two countries were also good trading partners and hoped to further improve on the Euro 371 million trade in 2022. Ambassador Dome also disclosed that the two countries would celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year. This anniversary he said would provide them with plenty of opportunities to highlight their close cooperation, and to raise it at a higher level.

He also noted that Belgium and Kuwait have a seat at the Human Rights Council. This is a promising avenue for closer cooperation. Both our countries are also engaged in the anti-Daesh coalition. In addition, Belgium will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2024. The Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib has already indicated that the Peace Process in the Middle East will be a priority of the Belgian Presidency.

Expressing concern for the children of Gaza on World Children’s Day, the Belgian ambassador called for respecting the UN Charter and peaceful conflict resolution. “It is in this grim international context that we commemorate World Children’s Day today. Belgium is committed to the protection and promotion of children’s rights. Our thoughts are with all the children living in difficult humanitarian situations, particularly the children of Gaza, who suffer the brunt of the war,” said the envoy..

Guests were treated to some traditional Belgian favorites of fries and chocolates.

