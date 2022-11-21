The Italian Embassy celebrated the opening of the 45th edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair with a highly acclaimed recital of opera arias performed by “Bel Canto D’Italia”, at Abdulhussein Abdulreda Theatre in Salmiya.

Arias by the main Italian composers (including Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo

Puccini, Gioachino Rossini and Vincenzo Bellini) as well as those by Mozart on texts

(libretti) written by the Italian Lorenzo da Ponte, confirmed that Italian has been the language of music by excellence.

The Ambassador of Italy, Carlo Baldocci, said he was pleased with the evening and emphasised the value of the group of artists present, highlighting how this musical also represents the opening of the new 2022-23 musical season of the Italian Embassy in Kuwait.