The Jahra detectives are waiting for a bedoun to recover from stab wounds around the head to find out ‘what happened to him and to identify the suspects.

This happened after the emergency department of the Jahra Hospital informed the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior that a 25-year-old bedoun, his shirt drenched with his blood was admitted to the intensive care of the hospital with stab wounds around the head, reports Al-Anba daily.