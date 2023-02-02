First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled ordered the immediate investigation into an incident according to which a bedoun committed suicide inside the Al-Siddiq police station.

The Director of Public Prosecution went to the police station to inspect the location of the incident, then to Jaber Hospital to examine the body while the minister has asked for a thorough inquiry into the incident with minute details.

The bedoun was reportedly rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but he was declared dead upon arrival. His corpse has been referred for an autopsy.