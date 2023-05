The Farwaniya Security Directorate men have arrested a 24-year-old bedoun and seized from his car narcotic pills, chemical, shabu, Captagon pills and marijuana in addition to drug tools and an amount of money; in addition to a knife and a sword.

The Al-Anba daily said the man was arrested in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on suspicion and he turned out to be a drug addict.

He has been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.