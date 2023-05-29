The criminal security sector, represented by the Taima Investigation Department, managed to arrest Bedoun, in his 40s, for deliberately setting fire to the vehicle of an officer with the rank of captain working for the General Administration for Drug Control.

A security source said happened after a report was received from a citizen stating that a vehicle had caught fire, and when the fire brigade went to the site of the report, it was found that the car belonged to an officer in the General Administration for Drug Control, and after the fire was extinguished the firemen checked the CCTVs from the neighboring houses.

The footage showed an unidentified masked man walking up to the vehicle and setting fire to it.

The officer, after conducting investigations, arrested the accused and during interrogations the latter confessed to committing the crime.

He reportedly set fire to the car to take revenge on the officer because of an earlier incident.