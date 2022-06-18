The Kuwait International Airport security officers have arrested a bedoun for attempting to leave the country for London using the passport of a Kuwaiti man.

A local Arabic daily quoting security sources said the airport security men suspected the bedoun, due to the difference in the photo in the passport.

The source added that he was referred to the investigation office, where he admitted that the passport belongs to a citizen, and he used it after an agreement with the brother of the passport owner.

The three men have been arrested and referred to the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh police station and charged with forgery of official documents.

The source indicated that the bedoun admitted during interrogation that he was heading for London to seek political asylum.