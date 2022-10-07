The General Department of Criminal Investigation officials arrested a suspect of unspecified nationality for trafficking imported liquor, and a Bedouin in his thirties, after he was lured to sell two bottles of imported wine for 150 dinars, an Arab daily reported.

The cybercriminals, according to security sources, monitored an account on the Snapchat of a person who promotes alcohol on the weekends and displays the type of drink for sale, and accordingly the detectives undercover were instructed to communicated with the seller and ask for two bottles in the Salmiya area, wherein upon arrival the accused was arrested under the permission of the Public Prosecution. The detectives found that the suspect was of unknown nationality, and was detained to complete the investigations. Four cartons were seized from the suspect’s house.

On the other hand, a security source suggested that the Ministry of Interior’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb, will deport four expatriates who were arrested in a den for the manufacture of a variety of local liquor in large quantities. A complaint was filed to the Public Security Operations about the exploitation of a warehouse in the Bar Kabd area for the manufacture of liquor. Investigations resulted in the raid and seizure of a factory that was used to manufacture and promote liquor.