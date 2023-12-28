The Drug Inspection Department recently conducted a raid on a beauty salon in the Jahra area after discovering several violations during an inspection tour. This joint operation, carried out in coordination with the Health Licensing Department in the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Public Authority for Manpower, aimed to address illegal medical activities being carried out by the salon, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The authorities detected several serious violations during the inspection. Firstly, the beauty salon was found to be practicing medical procedures without the necessary authorization. This violation raises concerns about the safety and competence of the individuals performing these procedures, as they lack the appropriate medical training and qualifications.