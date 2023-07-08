Mar Baselios Movement, a Spiritual & Charitable Organization of St. Gregorios Indian Orthodox Maha Edavaka had successfully conducted a Free Medical Camp in association with Indian Doctor’s Forum (IDF), Indian Dentists’ Alliance Kuwait (IDAK) and The Basil Arts Kuwait at Indian Central School, Jleeb.

The Medical Camp was inaugurated by Mr. Shibu Mathew, CFO & HR Manager of Royal Hayat Hospital. He congratulated all the Doctors, Medical staff and all the volunteers for making this event a grand success in his inaugural address. Rev. Fr. Dr. Biju George Parackal, Vicar of St. Gregorios Orthodox Maha Edavaka and the President of Mar Baselios Movement presided the meeting and Dr. Diwakara Chaluvaiah, President of IDF, Dr. Syed Mahmoodur Rahman, Community Services Secretary of IDF, Dr. Jagan Baskaradoss, General Secretary of IDAK, Dr. Rayavaram Raghunandan, Jt. Community Services Secretary of IDF delivered felicitation speeches during the function. Mr. Shaji Varghese, Vice President of Mar Baselios Movement welcomed the Dignitaries and Mr. Jerry John Koshy, General Convener of Baselio 2023-24 thanked all the Doctors, Medical staff, sponsors and all those worked behind the event.

More than 40 doctors from various specialties like General Internal Medicine, Neurology, Medical Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Nephrology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Urology, Dermatology and Dental, in addition to that, more than 40 medical staff and more than 50 volunteers from MBM joined hands together to make this camp a grand success. Various medical diagnoses like Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, ECG, Ultra Sound Scan, Dental checkup and Eye testing were provided for free of cost in the camp.

The free medical camp was in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Mar Baselios Movement and around 500 people attended and utilized the facilities of Camp. This camp was a great opportunity for those who have limited access to health care and was intended mainly to benefit inmates of camps, housemaids, and those who have no other chance of getting medical services in Kuwait.