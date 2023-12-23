Contrary to recent claims, there is no truth to the assertion that an individual granted amnesty in the recent Amiri decree has fled the country.

A reliable source told Al-Qabas that the circulating information about the escape of one of the beneficiaries of the recent amnesty is unfounded and merely based on groundless rumors.

It should be noted that 30 citizens, as part of the Amiri pardon declared by the Council of Ministers on November 27, have been released and none of them have escaped from the country.