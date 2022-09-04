Former US President Barack Obama won an Emmy for his narration of his documentary series Our Great National Parks on Netflix, the American Television Academy announced.

The awards ceremony will be held on September 13, but the announcement of the secondary awards precedes that. After leaving office in 2017, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, wrote bestselling memoirs. In addition to their non-profit foundation, they founded a production company that signed a contract with Netflix worth tens of millions of dollars. Their company’s first documentary, “American Factory,” won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and an Emmy for Best Director, but the awards were given to the creators of the work, not the Obamas themselves, reports a local Arabic daily

The former US president, who remained in the White House between 2009 and 2017, also won two Grammy Awards, for the audio versions of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father.” Among the rewards, Obama was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after winning the 2008 presidential election, for his “exceptional efforts in promoting international diplomacy and cooperation among peoples.”

Barack Obama’s successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality TV show “The Apprentice”, although he was nominated twice. Other nominees for Best Narrator include former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II”) and veteran naturalist. David Attenborough, for “The Mating Game.”

Another former US president who received an Emmy was Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, but it was an honorary award.