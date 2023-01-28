Morgan Stanley decided to fine its employees one million dollars for using WhatsApp. The bank took this controversial step with the aim of eliminating the misuse of the famous application and other applications.

The sanctions were enacted after Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $200 million last summer to federal regulators over the pervasive use of WhatsApp to conduct official business within the banking industry, reports Al-Rai daily.

Bankers, according to the new decision, will be subject to fines in any position from a few thousand dollars to more than a million dollars per person, depending on the extent of the violation, if it is discovered that they used “WhatsApp” while working.

The fines will be deducted from the future wages of the violating employee, or recovered from the incentives or rewards previously obtained by the violating employee.