The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Dr Abul-Kalam Abdul-Momen has called on Kuwait to hire more Bangladeshi medical staff, especially in the fields of nursing and technical jobs.

According to BSS, the national news agency, Abdul-Momen made the request when he received Kuwaiti Ambassador, Adel Muhammad Hayat, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Bangladesh.

In addition to expressing his hope that Kuwait will hire more Bangladeshi specialists in the field of medicine, he asked Ambassador Hayat to convey his thanks to the Government of Kuwait for providing free vaccines and medicines to Bangladeshi residents during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as providing humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees who are sheltered in his country.