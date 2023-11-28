The Defense Wing of the Embassy of Bangladesh organized a reception to commemorate the 52nd Anniversary of ‘Armed Forces Day’ of Bangladesh. The event took place on 27th November at the Al Taj Ballroom of Hotel Millennium, where esteemed guests from various countries, diplomatic and civil societies of Kuwait, and members of the Bangladesh community gathered to celebrate.

The reception commenced with Brigadier General Md Hasan Uz Zaman, Defence Attache of Bangladesh in Kuwait, delivering the welcome speech. He expressed gratitude to the esteemed attendees and, in particular, acknowledged the presence of the Guest of Honour, Brigadier General Lafi Malfi Almutari, Director of Junior Commissioned Officer and Non-Commissioned Officer Affairs Branch of the Kuwait Armed Forces, representing the Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Zaman emphasized the significance of Armed Forces Day, stating that it not only holds importance for the members of Bangladesh Armed Forces but also for the entire nation.

He paid tribute to the war heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s freedom and highlighted the importance of collaboration among armed forces to combat common enemies.

Brigadier General Zaman also discussed the modernization efforts of Bangladesh Armed Forces under the “Forces Goal-2030” program, highlighting their commitment to maintaining peace globally and their contributions in nation-building activities, disaster management, and internal security duties.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, expressed gratitude to H.H the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government on the occasion of the 52nd Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh.

He emphasized the strong bond between Kuwait and Bangladesh, particularly in the military sector, and praised the contributions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the brave soldiers during the War of Independence. The Ambassador expressed his hopes for further strengthening the harmonious relations between the two friendly nations.

Guest of Honour, Brigadier General Almutari, commended the contributions of the Bangladesh Military Contingent to Kuwait and expressed his desire for enhanced engagement in the defense sector between the two countries in the future.

The event also saw messages of congratulations and well wishes from the Honorable President and Honorable Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, as well as from the Chief of Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force, recognizing the valuable contributions of the armed forces.

With hopes for ongoing progress and development, this celebration marked a significant milestone in the Kuwait-Bangladesh relationship.