Shooter Bander Al-Mutairi won the gold medal in the 50-meter rifle (three positions) contest during His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Shooting Championship.

Al-Mutairi, who represents the Kuwaiti Shooting Sports Club, managed to win the gold after taking first place, ahead of the shooter Turki Al-Shamari of the Military Sports Union, who won second place and the silver medal, and Majed Hayef from the National Guard shooters, who came in third and obtained the bronze medal.

In a press statement, the Shooting Sports Club General Secretary Obaid Al-Osaimi said that the tournament witnessed remarkable levels, noting that this competition was an opportunity to prepare the Kuwait national team shooters for the upcoming foreign tournaments.- KUNA