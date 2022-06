Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shariaan has issued a ministerial decision extending the ban on the export of iron scrap for a period of 6 months.

The decision stipulated extending the ban on the export and re-export of iron scrap, from the 17th of this month to the 31st of December, according to a local Arabic daily.

Last March, the Minister had issued a ministerial decision banning the export of iron scrap, for a period of 3 months, from March 17 to June 17, 2022.